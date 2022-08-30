India Weather News Live Updates: Delhi likely to end with lowest rainfall in August in 14 years

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
weather liveAccording to data available on the IMD website, the capital recorded 214.5 mm of rainfall in August last year, 237 mm in 2020, and 119.6 mm in 2019. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

India Weather News Live Updates (August 30): With a good spell of rain unlikely on Tuesday and Wednesday, August is slated to end with the lowest rainfall in Delhi in at least 14 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, has recorded a paltry 40 mm of rainfall against a normal of 222.9 mm so far this month. Normally, the city gauges 247 mm of precipitation in August, the wettest month of the year.

Meanwhile, at least two people died and three went missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house at Kanjar village in Thodupuzha district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

In other news, three people, including a child, were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed on Monday due to heavy rains in Dehradun’s Rajpur area. According to the police, the incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house.

09:04 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Delhi: August likely to end with lowest rainfall in at least 14 years

With a good spell of rain unlikely on Tuesday and Wednesday, August is slated to end with the lowest rainfall in Delhi in at least 14 years.


According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded a paltry 40 mm of rainfall against a normal of 222.9 mm so far this month.


Normally, the city gauges 247 mm of precipitation in August, the wettest month of the year. According to data available on the IMD website, the capital recorded 214.5 mm of rainfall in August last year, 237 mm in 2020, and 119.6 mm in 2019.


Weather experts attribute the lack of rainfall this month to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and did not let it move to the north for a long period. They said the monsoon activity over northwest India will remain subdued for the next six to seven days.

"Three low-pressure areas developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal in August which travelled across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and south Pakistan, giving good rains there. The LPAs kept the monsoon trough south of its normal position for a long time. Delhi and other parts of northwest India received rain only when the trough passed over the region while moving to the foothills of the Himalayas," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

Palawat said the monsoon will remain subdued over northwest India over the next one week.


The IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over northwest and central India during the next five days.


The weather bureau had predicted normal to above normal rainfall in August over northwest India.


The deficit is likely to persist with subdued rains predicted for September.


A bountiful monsoon had yielded 1,169.4 mm of rainfall last year, the third highest since 1901. (PTI)

09:00 (IST)30 Aug 2022
After experiencing poor rainfall in June and July, almost three-fourth of Kerala is experiencing heavy showers this month, with several areas on the brink of flooding.

With the state government declaring closure of all schools Tuesday, there is a fear among locals of a 2018 redux when the state had witnessed its worst deluge in almost a century.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of schedule on May 29.

In June, Kerala received 308.6 mm rain (a deficit of 52 per cent) followed by 961.2mm (26 per cent deficit) in July.

Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?

Kerala is among India’s high rainfall receiving states and records an annual rainfall of 2855 mm.

Of the rainfall received during monsoon season, July and June rainfall accounts for 32.9 per cent (642.7mm) and 32.6 (637.2mm) per cent, respectively. In comparison, only 21 per cent (414 mm) of the seasonal rainfall of the state occurs in August.

