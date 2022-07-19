scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
India Weather News Live Updates: Woman, minor daughter dead in Amravati house collapse; parts of Rajasthan witness heavy rains

India Weather News Live Updates: Heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
July 19, 2022 12:43:37 pm
Pune's Pashan lake began overflowing following heavy rains in the city. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

India Weather News Live Updates: A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and three other family members injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said. The incident took place around 6 am at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur. Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days. There were five family members inside the house when it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, Amravati’s Resident District Collector Ashish Bijwal told PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts. Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi said that the city could receive light rain or see thunderstorms in a few places Tuesday. It’s likely to be another warm day when the maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have remained above normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

Live Blog

India Weather News Live Updates: Delhi is likely to be another warm day when the maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius; Follow this space for Latest Updates

A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said. The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Meanwhile, weeks after 15 pilgrims died in the flashfloods near the Amarnath cave shrine on July 1, the 20th batch of over 4,800 Amarnath pilgrims left the base camp in Jammu for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

In other news, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday for the ninth day in a row. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 92.

