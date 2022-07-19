India Weather News Live Updates: Woman, minor daughter dead in Amravati house collapse; parts of Rajasthan witness heavy rains

India Weather News Live Updates: A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and three other family members injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said. The incident took place around 6 am at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur. Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days. There were five family members inside the house when it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, Amravati’s Resident District Collector Ashish Bijwal told PTI.

Meanwhile, heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts. Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi said that the city could receive light rain or see thunderstorms in a few places Tuesday. It’s likely to be another warm day when the maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have remained above normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory.