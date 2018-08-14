India weather LIVE updates: Rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka likely to increase, says IMD

Weather LIVE updates: An aerial view of the flood-affected areas after heavy monsoon rainfall, at Gauhari village near Dehradun on Monday. (PTI photo) Weather LIVE updates: An aerial view of the flood-affected areas after heavy monsoon rainfall, at Gauhari village near Dehradun on Monday. (PTI photo)

The rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu is likely to increase in intensity once again over the next 48 hours in association with a fresh surge of monsoon winds. Along with this, South Konkan and Goa is also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal as well as the cyclonic circulation persists. Western part of the monsoon trough which is currently to the north of its normal position is likely to shift southwards gradually during the next 3 days. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region and eastern parts of India and heavy over Uttar Pradesh over the next 72 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and over Odisha, today.