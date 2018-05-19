India weather HIGHLIGHTS: Thunderstorm likely in Delhi NCR tonight

India weather HIGHLIGHTS: On Friday, it was sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels. (AP)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to news agency ANI, areas like Mahendragarh, Kosli, Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida and Greater Noida are likely to receive rain during the day.
On Friday, a high-intensity squall accompanied by rain threw life out of gear in Kolkata after several trees were uprooted and cables were snapped. The one-minute-long squall, with a wind speed of up to 92 km per hour, was preceded by another 56kmph gust, Regional Met director G K Das said.
However, it was a sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels even as the forecast suggested light rains and thunderstorm during the night.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Home Ministry asked state governments to be well-prepared for natural disasters, which have claimed 2,200 lives and caused economic losses of Rs 60,000 crore per annum between 2005 and 2014. Inaugurating the annual conference of state relief commissioners and secretaries, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all officials concerned of central and state government departments to be better prepared to minimise losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, etc. “We have to build our capacities through better weather forecast, conducting mock drills and improved resource management,” he said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that a thunderstorm would hit the Delhi-NCR late tonight A dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with squall and wind with speed of over 80 kmph would hit the Delhi-National Capital Region, the IMD said in a statement On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured in the dust storm that hit Delhi in the early hours on May 16.
On Friday, the Met department forecast that the southwest monsoon would hit the Kerala coast on May 29, three days before its normal onset date. It said conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal from May 23. “The southwest monsoon is expected to set over Kerala on May 29 with a modelled error of plus or minus four days,” the IMD said. The normal onset date for the monsoon to hit Kerala is June 1. The event marks the start of the rainy season over the region and as the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas. READ FULL REPORT
Hyderabad is likely to remain hot and humid with partly cloudy sky conditions. A chance of thundershower is likely. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will witness partly cloudy to cloudy sky with chances of rain and thundershower, Skymetweather reported.
"The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover at 41 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.
The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards evening and night in the national capital.
The humidity in the national capital was recorded at 51 per cent at 8.30 am, a Met department official said.
Today, Delhiites woke up to partly cloudy skies with the minimum temperature being recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, PTI reported.
Around 134 people were killed and over 400 were injured in five states at the very start of this month. The worst affected of them all, Uttar Pradesh, saw 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part of the state.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were hit by severe storm last week, leaving at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people had died in Etawah district last Wednesday, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.
The weather in Mumbai and Chennai is likely to warm and humid with partly cloudy sky conditions today, Skymetweather reported. Kolkata will remain warm and sultry. Isolated thunderstorm is expected.
According to Skymetweather, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over Central Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh. A trough is extending from this system to North Bay of Bengal across south Bihar and Jharkhand.
Skymetweather had earlier reported that pre-monsoon activities would continue to affect several parts of the north western plains, including Delhi-NCR region, for the next 48 hours.
The department has also warned of severe heat wave at one or two pockets over Vidarbha (Maharashtra), West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with rain in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh and New Delhi on Saturday. Follow this space for LIVE UPDATES.