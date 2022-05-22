scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Weather News Live: Yellow alert in Kerala for heavy rainfall; wet spell over northwest India from tomorrow

India Weather Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on May 23 and 24 with showers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

May 22, 2022 10:56:50 am
The pre-monsoon season has been wet, with a rainfall departure of over 80 per cent, over Andaman and Nicobar. (PTI Photo)

Weather News Live: After severe heatwaves, northwestern parts of India will get some respite as rainfall is predicted over the next three with peak intensity rains forecast for Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on May 23 and 24 with showers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometer per hour would occur over adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR over the next two days. Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm brought slight relief to Delhiites on Saturday as the maximum temperature in the city settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. Also, central parts of Mumbai on Saturday received first pre-monsoon showers of the season with light rains reported in Dadar and Matunga areas.

Meanwhile, at least 10 districts in Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday with the IMD issuing a Yellow alert, while the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams to release excess water. IMD has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22.

Live Blog

Rainfall over northwest India; Kerala to receive heavy rains; thunderstorms in Delhi; Mumbai get season's first showers. Follow this space for more updates on weather and monsoon forecasts.  

10:56 (IST)22 May 2022
🟡Yellow alert in 10 Kerala districts for heavy rainfall

At least 10 districts in Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday with the IMD issuing a Yellow alert, while the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams to release excess water. IMD has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22.

10:53 (IST)22 May 2022
⛈️ Rainfall predictions in southern India

  •  Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days and over Karnataka on Sunday.

  • Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

10:51 (IST)22 May 2022
🌧️ Rainfall predictions in north-east India

The Met Department has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during on Sunday. Rainfall activity will decrease in intensity after today.

10:48 (IST)22 May 2022
☔ Rainfall predictions in northern India

  • The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
  • Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience scattered showers over the next two days.
  • Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan over the next three days.
  • Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds likely over Bihar, Jharkhand during next 5 days.

10:42 (IST)22 May 2022
Northwest India to witness heavy showers over next 2 days

Scorched by a heatwave, northwestern parts of India can expect some respite over the three days as an extra-tropical weather system is likely to bring showers over the region with peak intensity rains forecast for Monday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

A heatwave seared Delhi on Friday before thundershowers and gusty winds brought some respite towards the evening. A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. Due to this no heatwave is likely for a week. The weather department has predicted the abetment of heatwave across the country from today.

