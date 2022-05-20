India Weather Live Updates: Southwest monsoon expected to reach Kerala early next week; severe heatwave in Rajasthan today

India Weather Live Updates: After an early arrival over Andaman & Nicobar islands, south-west monsoon is racing towards the mainland with the weather office forecasting onset over Kerala by the middle of next week, PTI reported. “Conditions will continue to be favourable for further progress leading to onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala towards end of the week,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are predicted in parts of Rajasthan today. Heatwave conditions continued in most parts of the state on Thursday with many places registering temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Barmer and Dholpur were recorded as the hottest places in the state, recording over 47 degrees Celsius temperatures.
Heavy showers are predicted in Kerala and coastal Karnataka today, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal are also expected to receive some rain today, according to the weather department.
If the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala happens this weekend, it will be the earliest onset in recent years. Monsoon had reached Kerala on May 23 in 2009. Earlier, the weather office had forecast the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, five days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1.
“Due to strong westerly flow from Arabian Sea and trough over south Peninsula India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over southwest Peninsular India and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest peninsular India,” the weather office said. It said isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during many days of the week. (PTI)
Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third day leading to declaration of holiday for schools in some regions.
Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the State since Tuesday with the pounding rains. In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.
Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts. In the state capital, there was no respite from rains today as the downpour continued for the third consecutive day. (PTI)