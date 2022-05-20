India Weather Live Updates: Southwest monsoon expected to reach Kerala early next week; severe heatwave in Rajasthan today

Heatwaves can last between 4 and 10 days, and occasionally for longer (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

As rains continue to batter Assam and parts of Northeast, more than 6 lakh people across 27 districts in the state have been displaced. On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 9, with one person drowning in floodwaters in Darrang district. A bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that embankments were breached, roads and bridges destroyed, and school buildings damaged in various districts of the state. Nagaon is the worst-affected district where 2.88 lakh people have been affected. Eight-year-old Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Patti Dullat village of Longowal block in Sangrur district, died on Monday afternoon. Family members said that the child, who was a student of class IV of Government primary school in Patti Dullat, got sick due to intense heat wave and couldn’t be saved despite being taken to different hospitals. Pre-monsoon rains continued to lash Kerala on Thursday as the Met Department predicted heavy to extremely heavy showers on Thursday owing to a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu. An alert has also been issued in 12 of the 14 districts of Kerala.