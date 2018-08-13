LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, Himachal to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today; red alert in Kerala

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday under the influence of a fresh low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the western coast, including the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
In Kerala, meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain today. The death toll due to floods in the state has risen to 37. The Central government has announced immediate central relief of Rs 100 crore.
The Home Ministry Sunday announced that floods in seven states in the country have killed at least 774 people this season. The states are Kerala (187), Uttar Pradesh (171), West Bengal (170), Maharashtra (139), Gujarat (52), Assam (45) and Nagaland (8). There have been 245 other rain-related injuries this year.
A flood alert has been issued by the Central Water Commission in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur Tiruchi, Thanjavore, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam due to discharge from Mettur dam. The dam reached its highest mark of 120 feet on Sunday morning after the inflow of 1.34 cusecs of water from Karnataka reservoirs. The government has initiated evacuation of people.
Uttarakhand is one of the states which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. All government and private schools remain closed in Dehradun today due to heavy rains in the region. Anganwadi centres are closed as well.
Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in the state due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to land. The forecast is for today and tomorrow. At least 170 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this season.
Amarnath Yatra pilgrims traveling from Bagwatinagar base camp have been made to halt for the day due to heavy rains. No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu, reports PTI.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The toll in the Kerala floods rose to 37 on Sunday in what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described as the "second worst flood" after 1924. He added, "The calamities are of rare severity and the damages caused are enormous."
