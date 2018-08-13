LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, Himachal to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today; red alert in Kerala

Soldiers clear debris off a road in a flooded affected area at Wayanad (PTI Photo) Soldiers clear debris off a road in a flooded affected area at Wayanad (PTI Photo)

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday under the influence of a fresh low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the western coast, including the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In Kerala, meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain today. The death toll due to floods in the state has risen to 37. The Central government has announced immediate central relief of Rs 100 crore.

The Home Ministry Sunday announced that floods in seven states in the country have killed at least 774 people this season. The states are Kerala (187), Uttar Pradesh (171), West Bengal (170), Maharashtra (139), Gujarat (52), Assam (45) and Nagaland (8). There have been 245 other rain-related injuries this year.