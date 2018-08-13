LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, Himachal to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today; red alert in Kerala

Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
India weather LIVE UPDATES: In Kerala, the IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain today

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2018 11:32:52 am
india weather live updates Soldiers clear debris off a road in a flooded affected area at Wayanad (PTI Photo)

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday under the influence of a fresh low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the western coast, including the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In Kerala, meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, which are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain today. The death toll due to floods in the state has risen to 37. The Central government has announced immediate central relief of Rs 100 crore.

The Home Ministry Sunday announced that floods in seven states in the country have killed at least 774 people this season. The states are Kerala (187), Uttar Pradesh (171), West Bengal (170), Maharashtra (139), Gujarat (52), Assam (45) and Nagaland (8). There have been 245 other rain-related injuries this year.

Live Blog

Follow live updates on the weather across India on Monday. Read in Bengali, Malayalam.

11:32 (IST) 13 Aug 2018
Tamil Nadu: flood alert issued

A flood alert has been issued by the Central Water Commission in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur Tiruchi, Thanjavore, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam due to discharge from Mettur dam. The dam reached its highest mark of 120 feet on Sunday morning after the inflow of 1.34 cusecs of water from Karnataka reservoirs. The government has initiated evacuation of people.

11:29 (IST) 13 Aug 2018
Uttarakhand: Schools closed in Dehradun

Uttarakhand is one of the states which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days. All government and private schools remain closed in Dehradun today due to heavy rains in the region. Anganwadi centres are closed as well.

11:24 (IST) 13 Aug 2018
West Bengal: Heavy rain for next two days

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in the state due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to land. The forecast is for today and tomorrow.  At least 170 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this season. 

11:19 (IST) 13 Aug 2018
Jammu: Amarnath Yatra suspended

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims traveling from Bagwatinagar base camp have been made to halt for the day due to heavy rains. No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu, reports PTI.

11:03 (IST) 13 Aug 2018
Kerala: Red Alert issued, more rains expected

The IMD has issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The toll in the Kerala floods rose to 37 on Sunday in what Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described as the "second worst flood" after 1924. He added, "The calamities are of rare severity and the damages caused are enormous."

Read the top 10 developments on the Kerala floods

