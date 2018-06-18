India weather LIVE Updates: Delhi may witness light rainfall with gusty winds today

With still 10 days to go before monsoon makes a landfall in Delhi, the national capital witnessed overcast skies on Monday, with light rainfall, predicted later in the day. “The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rains or thundershowers along with strong gusty winds,” a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Not only Delhi, but the surrounding regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness squalls accompanied by gusty winds, the IMD has predicted, pointing to western disturbance and cyclonic circulations in the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Meanwhile, there is more misery in store for the northeast as the weatherman has said Assam and Meghalaya are set to receive heavy rainfall on Monday. The north-eastern states are already reeling under flash floods and landslides due to excessive rainfall, leading to the death of 17 people.
The air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was very poor on Monday morning, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality started improving from Sunday, the first time in six days, from 'severe plus' category to 'moderate to poor'. According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10 mm) was recorded at 339 in Delhi-NCR and 343 in Delhi on Sunday.
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala will also see some showers due to an off-shore trough extending along the west coast. Meanwhile, rest of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Rayalaseema will remain very warm and humid.
The intensity of rain in Mumbai, which has been experiencing a dry spell through the last week, is expected to increase from Monday. The IMD has said the city is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at most places. The weather body has issued an alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Monday predicting “rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places”. According to the IMD, rainfall is likely to be below normal for Maharashtra between June 15 and 21 and gradual revival of monsoon is likely between June 22 and 28.
Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 7. (Express photo)
Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 7. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The national capital woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 66 per cent. The Met office has forecast light rains and thundershowers along with strong gusty winds during the day.
Welcome to our live blog. The southwest monsoon has now extended its reach to the northeast region, Odisha and parts of West Bengal. However, the IMD has said any further advance of the monsoon is unlikely during next 6-7 days due to the prevalence of a weak pattern. However, due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in the lower levels of the atmosphere, parts of north India like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.