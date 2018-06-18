India weather LIVE Updates: Delhi may witness light rainfall with gusty winds today

The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rains or thundershowers along with strong gusty winds. (File) The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rains or thundershowers along with strong gusty winds. (File)

With still 10 days to go before monsoon makes a landfall in Delhi, the national capital witnessed overcast skies on Monday, with light rainfall, predicted later in the day. “The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rains or thundershowers along with strong gusty winds,” a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Not only Delhi, but the surrounding regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness squalls accompanied by gusty winds, the IMD has predicted, pointing to western disturbance and cyclonic circulations in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, there is more misery in store for the northeast as the weatherman has said Assam and Meghalaya are set to receive heavy rainfall on Monday. The north-eastern states are already reeling under flash floods and landslides due to excessive rainfall, leading to the death of 17 people.