India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru receives highest rainfall in 4 years; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends 8 engineers over dam breach

India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru has so far received 184.4 mm of rainfall in August, the highest in four years. Last year in the same month the city received a rainfall of 98.5 mm, while in August 2018 it was 158.3 mm. “In the last 24 hours the city has received 41.4 mm of rainfall. South Bengaluru, Gottigere, Anjanapura, Hemmingapura, Arakere, Bilekahalli, BTM have recorded heavy spells of rain,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is predicted that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 29.

Fifteen days after seepage in Karam dam created a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced suspension of eight engineers of the state’s water resource department. The action comes after two companies, Delhi’s ANS Construction and Gwalior’s Sarthi Construction, associated with the construction of the dam were blacklisted after a four-member panel was constituted to probe the incident. The committee was supposed to submit its report within five days.

The national capital on Friday experienced hot and humid weather with the maximum humidity settling at 87 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 26 degrees celsius respectively on Saturday,” an IMD official said. (PTI)