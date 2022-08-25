scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Live now

India Weather Live: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall today

India Monsoon Live, Weather News Live Today: The Indian Met department on Wednesday predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest India for the next 5 days and over Central India for the next 3 days.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2022 9:45:17 am
India Weather | India Weather Live | India Monsoon | India Monsoon LiveIndia Weather Latest Updates: Heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Northeast India on August 27 and 28.

India Weather Live Today: The Indian Met department on Wednesday predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest India for the next 5 days and over Central India for the next 3 days. Heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Northeast India on August 27 and 28. A well-marked low pressure area was spotted over east Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh. It now lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels. This low pressure is likely to bring widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning over Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27 and over East Madhya Pradesh on August 27 and 28.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms today. Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to receive rain from August 26 to 28.

Southern India too may experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning. South interior Karnataka to receive rainfall till August 27 and Tamil Nadu, Kerala and to experience rainfall till August 28.

Live Blog

India Weather Live: Jammu& Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall today; Orange alert in Kerala, Rain in South India and more; Watch this space for all the latest weather updates.

09:45 (IST)25 Aug 2022
Bengaluru weather update

The meteorological center in Bengaluru predicted a generally cloudy sky in the city and its suburbs. A few spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershowers are very likely. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a few spells of light to moderate Rain and thundershowers. 

09:41 (IST)25 Aug 2022
Delhi weather update: Light rain in capital city for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days.

A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end.

Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.

A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said.

According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist. PTI 

09:31 (IST)25 Aug 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog! We bring to you all the latest updates on the weather in India. 

What are cloudbursts?

A cloudburst is a localised but intense rainfall activity. Short spells of very heavy rainfall over a small geographical area can cause widespread destruction, especially in hilly regions where this phenomenon is the most common.

Not all instances of very heavy rainfall, however, are cloudbursts. A cloudburst has a very specific definition: Rainfall of 10 cm or more in an hour over a roughly 10 km x 10-km area is classified as a cloudburst event. By this definition, 5 cm of rainfall in a half- hour period over the same area would also be categorized as a cloudburst.

In the recent cloud bursts and flash floods reported in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, over 20 people have been killed in destruction. Isolated areas in these two states have reported heavy rainfall during this time, triggering landslides and flash floods that have disrupted rail and road traffic, and resulted in house and wall collapses.

Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Tuesday even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city during the day. According to the IMD, the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

In Gujarat, several villages in Vadodara, Anand, Narmada, and Bharuch districts were put on flood alert as several dams in Central Gujarat, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada, have begun to release water, following heavy rainfall.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam recorded a water level of 135.68 metres — three meters short of its Full Reservoir Level — Tuesday evening even as the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL) released 5 lakh cusecs of water from 23 gates of the dam.

In Kerala, the India Meteorological Department issued an "orange" alert in the districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasargod indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert was issued for all other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:27:45 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.