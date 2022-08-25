India Weather Live: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall today

India Weather Live Today: The Indian Met department on Wednesday predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest India for the next 5 days and over Central India for the next 3 days. Heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Northeast India on August 27 and 28. A well-marked low pressure area was spotted over east Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh. It now lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels. This low pressure is likely to bring widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning over Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27 and over East Madhya Pradesh on August 27 and 28.
Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms today. Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to receive rain from August 26 to 28.
Southern India too may experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning. South interior Karnataka to receive rainfall till August 27 and Tamil Nadu, Kerala and to experience rainfall till August 28.
The meteorological center in Bengaluru predicted a generally cloudy sky in the city and its suburbs. A few spells of light to moderate Rain/thundershowers are very likely.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a few spells of light to moderate Rain and thundershowers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days.
A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end.
Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.
A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said.
According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist. PTI
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog! We bring to you all the latest updates on the weather in India.