India Weather Live: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall today

Delhi weather update: Light rain in capital city for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days.

A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end.

Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.

A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said.

According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist. PTI