Monsoon reaches Delhi; IMD predicts rains in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana & Chandigarh

June 30, 2022 11:24:07 am
The Southwest monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday as the city experienced light showers from early in the morning. The normal onset date of the monsoon in Delhi is June 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh are also likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday while eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall, according to the IMD. Bihar has been slotted into the IMD’s ‘take action’ category, the agency’s highest, due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The bulletin added that parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to get heavy rainfall on June 30.
In Assam, 12 more people died due to the floods, taking toll to 151. A bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated that while 11 people died in the floods, one person was killed in a landslide.
Officials told news agency PTI that the town of Silchar in the state’s Cachar district has remained underwater for the last 10 days. Around 31.5 lakh people have been affected by the flooding so far, up from 24.92 lakh on the previous day. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level, reported PTI.
At the same time, more rains have been predicted in different parts of India in the upcoming week as a part of the advance of southwest monsoon. While widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of western coast, east, central and northeast India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over many parts of peninsular India.
The dry weather is expected to continue over the rest of the parts of the country.
As per their daily bulletin issued on June 30 at 7.30 am, the IMD has predicted rainfall as follows.
|Where
|When
|Rainfall intensity
|Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh
|June 30 to July 1
|Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
|June 30 to July 2
|Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Punjab
|June 30
|Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|East Rajasthan
|June 30 to July 2
|Scattered or fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls
|West Rajasthan
|July 1 to July 3
|Scattered or fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls
|East Uttar Pradesh
|June 30
|Isolated extremely heavy rainfall
|West Madhya Pradesh
|June 30 to July 2
|Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|East Madhya Pradesh
|June 20 to July 1
|Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Chhattisgarh
|June 30 to July 2
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|Odisha
|June 30 to July 4
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|Jharkhand
|June 30
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|Bihar
|June 30 to July 2
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|West Bengal and Sikkim
|June 30
|Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe
|June 30 to July 4
|Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Central Maharashtra and Interior Karnataka
|June 30 to July 4
|Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall
