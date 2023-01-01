Dip in temperature likely in many parts of India: IMD

A dip in temperature is likely to occur over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday morning.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh on January 1; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan between January 1 and 4. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in New Delhi on Sunday dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

A drop in visibility too was recorded in several parts of the country. Dense fog conditions are set to prevail in a few regions over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next two to three days and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura for the next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions are set to prevail over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Monday, according to the forecast.

However, there may not be much to cheer for apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as the IMD forecast a warmer-than-usual January for both regions.

Isolated to scattered rainfall can be expected over the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands between January 6 and 8.

Bengaluru-based think-tank Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has recently published a report claiming that India is headed for a warmer and wetter future (2021-2050) with an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavy rainfall.

The study also said that there were significant increases in the ‘summer maximum temperature’ and the ‘winter minimum temperature’ during the period spanning 1990 to 2019. The study was conducted across 723 districts in the country.