scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Dip in temperature likely in many parts of India: IMD

Dense fog conditions are set to prevail in a few regions over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next two to three days and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura for the next 24 hours.

People walk down a road in the background of Taj Mahal engulfed in morning fog, in Agra (PTI)

A dip in temperature is likely to occur over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday morning.

Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh on January 1; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan between January 1 and 4. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in New Delhi on Sunday dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

A drop in visibility too was recorded in several parts of the country. Dense fog conditions are set to prevail in a few regions over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next two to three days and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura for the next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions are set to prevail over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Monday, according to the forecast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

However, there may not be much to cheer for apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as the IMD forecast a warmer-than-usual January for both regions.

Isolated to scattered rainfall can be expected over the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands between January 6 and 8.

Bengaluru-based think-tank Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has recently published a report claiming that India is headed for a warmer and wetter future (2021-2050) with an increase in extreme weather events, particularly heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

The study also said that there were significant increases in the ‘summer maximum temperature’ and the ‘winter minimum temperature’ during the period spanning 1990 to 2019. The study was conducted across 723 districts in the country.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 12:43 IST
Next Story

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared -interior ministry spokesman

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close