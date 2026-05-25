India Weather: Heavy rain alert for Kerala; Delhi to endure heat for next few days

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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday (May 25), said that the conditions were favourable for the southwest monsoon to further advance over the next two to three days.
“The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 7°N/60°E, 7°N/70°E, 7°N/75°E, 8°N/80°E, 10°N/85°E, 13.5°N/90°E, and 17°N/95°E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest & southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest, southeast & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during the next 2-3 days,” IMD said.
Heavy rainfall predicted in these areas:
Heat wave conditions to persist in North India
Heat wave conditions were predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during 25-27 May.
“Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over Punjab till 26th May; no significant change on 27th and 28th May, and gradual fall by 3-5°C on 29th and 30th May,” said IMD.
Rajasthan is expected to experience heatwave conditions till May 30.
Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to see severe heatwave conditions through much of this week. Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana may also witness heatwave conditions in the coming days.
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