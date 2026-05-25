India Weather: Heavy rain alert for Kerala; Delhi to endure heat for next few days

IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea in 2-3 days.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 25, 2026 12:21 PM IST
A worker beats the heat on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI Photo) A worker beats the heat on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday (May 25), said that the conditions were favourable for the southwest monsoon to further advance over the next two to three days.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 7°N/60°E, 7°N/70°E, 7°N/75°E, 8°N/80°E, 10°N/85°E, 13.5°N/90°E, and 17°N/95°E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest & southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest, southeast & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea during the next 2-3 days,” IMD said.

Heavy rainfall predicted in these areas:

  • South India: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu over the next 4–5 days.
  • Northeast and East India: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 25 May. Arunachal Pradesh may witness isolated heavy rainfall on 25 and 26 May.
  • Himachal Pradesh: Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh on 29th May.
  • West and Central India: Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph predicted over Konkan and Goa on 27–28 May, Madhya Maharashtra from 25–28 May, Marathawada from 25–27 May, and Vidarbha from 26–28 May.

Heat wave conditions to persist in North India

Heat wave conditions were predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during 25-27 May.

“Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over Punjab till 26th May; no significant change on 27th and 28th May, and gradual fall by 3-5°C on 29th and 30th May,” said IMD.

Rajasthan is expected to experience heatwave conditions till May 30.

Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are also likely to see severe heatwave conditions through much of this week. Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana may also witness heatwave conditions in the coming days.

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