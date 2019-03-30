Country faces unusual heat wave in March, likely to intensify

As Saturday marked the hottest day of the year in the National Capital Region (NCR) with temperature soaring up to 38 degree Celsius, the country faces an intense heat wave raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, an AccuWeather report said. There are no signs of relief from the heat wave which arrived unusually early this year.

High temperatures, similar to what is experienced in late April or May ahead of the monsoon, are predicted across the country except in coastal and Himalayan region in the Northeast.

“Most of India will reach high temperatures at or above 38 C (100 F),” AccuWeather Meteorologist Eric Leister said. The coastal region may experience very humid conditions which will make it feel even hotter, he added.

The temperature is likely to hover between 41 to 43 degree Celsius across the country. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and eastern Maharashtra will be affected the most with the highest temperatures ranging between 43 to 46 degree Celsius.

New Delhi, reeling under the heat wave, will endure temperature above 38 degree Celsius into early next week. The minimum temperature at night is expected to fall only to 21 degrees. The city might receive modest relief during the second half of the week as a storm system passes north of Delhi.

The strong heat wave conditions will raise the threat of dehydration, heat stroke or heat exhaustion and thus those spending time outdoors are advised to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. It is advisable to avoid strenuous activities during midday and afternoon hours.

Nights will also be very warm, further increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. The elderly should be closely monitored for any signs of distress.

There might be short-lived relief from the heat but the country is expected to witness several heat waves in the months leading up to the arrival of monsoon.