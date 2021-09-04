India weather forecast: Heavy showers likely in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattsigarh; light rains in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday at isolated places over Telangana, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Additionally, Delhi is expected to receive light rain today, it said.

The department has also said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

The IMD had said in an update on Friday that rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from September 6 onward. The western end of the monsoon trough, which is an elongated low-pressure area between the northwestern part of the country and the Bay of Bengal, lies south of its normal position and is likely to move northwards till September 6, the IMD update read. The position of the trough, a feature of the monsoon, can determine rainfall activity.

Due to this, rainfall activity is likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from September 6 over northwest India. The department has predicted isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand from today till September 8; Himachal Pradesh and Haryana on 7th & 8th; west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan during 6th to 8th and east Uttar Pradesh on September 6, 2021.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mattanhail, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Rewari (Haryana) Nazibabad, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan

“A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. It is likely to become less marked during next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation lies over eastcentral Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels.

Enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also likely over peninsular India and west coast between September 5-8 over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh where rainfall activity is likely to continue during next five days.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to receive light rain today, IMD said. The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity stood at 88 per cent, while the temperature was 27.2 degree Celsius at 8.30 am on Saturday. Rainfall is expected every day from September 6 to September 10. Thundershowers are a possibility on September 9 and 10.

Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Sikandra Rao, Etah (U.P.) Jhunjunu, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

The department also said rainfall activity over central & east India is likely to increase from September 5 with fairly widespread rainfall activity & isolated heavy falls over Odisha from September 4; and Chhattisgarh during September 3- September 8.