Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 9 dead, 3 missing in Karnataka as rain batters state; Maharashtra death toll surges to 112

Sunday, July 25, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: July 25, 2021 10:23:09 am
Kolhapur: NDRF team during a rescue operation after heavy rain at Chikhali village in Kolhapur. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.

While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the death toll rose to 112, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update, isolated parts of Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat will receive heavy showers today. Heavy rains are also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

10:23 (IST)25 Jul 2021
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to review flood situation in Chiplun

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will today tour the flood-hit Chiplun in district Ratnagiri in the Konkan region.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Thackeray will leave Mumbai for Chiplun at 10 am today. The tour is confined to Chiplun to assess the damage post-flood situation. The trip to flood-ravaged Satara in Western Maharashtra has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The toll in Maharashtra flood climbed to 112 on Saturday, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane. Read the full report here. 

09:24 (IST)25 Jul 2021
Maharashtra: NDRF deploys 8 more teams in flood-effected regions

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed eight more teams in flood-effected regions in Maharasthra, taking the total number of NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations to 34. 

09:22 (IST)25 Jul 2021
Karnataka floods: 9 dead, at least 3 missing as rain batters state

At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.

While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.

09:20 (IST)25 Jul 2021
112 dead, 99 missing: Many areas cut off, but water receding as rainfall abates

The toll in Maharashtra flood climbed to 112 on Saturday, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing. Read the full report here. 

On a rainy day in Chandigarh. (File photo)

Maharashtra on Saturday continued to reel under the aftermath of torrential rainfall. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad to take stock of the situation in the flood-ravaged district, which accounts for at least 47 of the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state.

The downpour has been described as “unprecedented” by the state government as it caused landslides and house collapses in the western and southern areas of the state. Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst affected districts. The rescue teams have so far evacuated 135, 313 people from the flood-hit areas of the state.

Heavy rains in parts of Karnataka have claimed nine lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people in the last 24 hours. The government has sounded a Red alert in seven districts.

Widespread heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue across India's west coast for the next two days, following which the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce.

East and adjoining Central India will also receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are predicted to receive heavy rains today, the IMD said. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in these regions on 25th and 26th July.

The IMD has also predicted an increase in widespread rainfall activity in the northeastern states of India from July 26 onwards.

