Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 9 dead, 3 missing in Karnataka as rain batters state; Maharashtra death toll surges to 112

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.
While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.
Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the death toll rose to 112, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update, isolated parts of Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat will receive heavy showers today. Heavy rains are also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will today tour the flood-hit Chiplun in district Ratnagiri in the Konkan region.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Thackeray will leave Mumbai for Chiplun at 10 am today. The tour is confined to Chiplun to assess the damage post-flood situation. The trip to flood-ravaged Satara in Western Maharashtra has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
The toll in Maharashtra flood climbed to 112 on Saturday, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane. Read the full report here.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed eight more teams in flood-effected regions in Maharasthra, taking the total number of NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations to 34.
At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.
While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.
At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.
While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed. Read the full report here.
The toll in Maharashtra flood climbed to 112 on Saturday, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing. Read the full report here.