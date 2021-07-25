Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: 9 dead, 3 missing in Karnataka as rain batters state; Maharashtra death toll surges to 112

Kolhapur: NDRF team during a rescue operation after heavy rain at Chikhali village in Kolhapur. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: At least nine people have died and three are missing owing to floods caused by incessant rain that has battered Karnataka since Thursday.

While four people have died in Uttara Kannada, two are from Belagavi, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, and Chikkamagaluru districts, the state government informed.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the death toll rose to 112, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather update, isolated parts of Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat will receive heavy showers today. Heavy rains are also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.