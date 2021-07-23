Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy showers across west coast; increase in rains in Northeast from July 26

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue across India’s west coast for the next two days, following which the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce.
East and adjoining Central India will also receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are predicted to receive heavy falls today, the IMD said. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in these regions on 25th and 26th July.
The IMD has also predicted an increase in widespread rainfall activity in the northeastern states of India from 26th July onwards.
Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 84 per cent. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
Amidst intense flooding, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shifted people from Chikhali in Kohlapur district to safer locations. Several other parts of the state are also facing flooding due to incessant heavy rainfall.