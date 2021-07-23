scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy showers across west coast; increase in rains in Northeast from July 26

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are predicted to receive heavy falls today, the IMD said. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in these regions on 25th and 26th July. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2021 9:43:36 am
Mumbai: People hold umbrellas as it rains in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (PTI)

Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Widespread heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue across India’s west coast for the next two days, following which the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce.

East and adjoining Central India will also receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are predicted to receive heavy falls today, the IMD said. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely in these regions on 25th and 26th July.

The IMD has also predicted an increase in widespread rainfall activity in the northeastern states of India from 26th July onwards.

 

Live Blog

Heavy showers across west coast; increase in rains in Northeast from July 26. Follow this space for the latest India Monsoon updates.

09:43 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Delhi: Light rain likely in city

Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 84 per cent. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

09:41 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Amidst intense flooding, NDRF shifts residents of Chikhali in Kohlapur district to safer areas

Amidst intense flooding, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shifted people from Chikhali in Kohlapur district to safer locations. Several other parts of the state are also facing flooding due to incessant heavy rainfall. 

A parliamentary staff looks for cover as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Widespread rainfall was observed across the west coast -- including Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka -- yesterday.

Extremely heavy showers were witnessed in some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. He has directed the Disaster Management units and concerned departments to stay alert and start rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured all possible help from Centre to mitigate the situation. IMD has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri on red alert with chances of extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday. Marathwada is very likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next one to two days.

Breaking an all time record of highest 24 hour rainfall in July, Mahabaleshwar recorded 480 mm rain with 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Thursday. Before this, the highest 24 hour rainfall was recorded on July 7, 1977 at 439.8 mm.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures were markedly below normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and appreciably above normal in parts of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.

