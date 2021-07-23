Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Heavy showers across west coast; increase in rains in Northeast from July 26

A parliamentary staff looks for cover as it rains on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Widespread rainfall was observed across the west coast -- including Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka -- yesterday.

Extremely heavy showers were witnessed in some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. He has directed the Disaster Management units and concerned departments to stay alert and start rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured all possible help from Centre to mitigate the situation. IMD has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri on red alert with chances of extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday. Marathwada is very likely to receive widespread rainfall during the next one to two days.

Breaking an all time record of highest 24 hour rainfall in July, Mahabaleshwar recorded 480 mm rain with 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Thursday. Before this, the highest 24 hour rainfall was recorded on July 7, 1977 at 439.8 mm.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures were markedly below normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and appreciably above normal in parts of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.