Weather Live Updates: Heat prevails in parts of Haryana, Punjab; Odisha govt revises school timings amid heatwave

Monday, May 02, 2022
Updated: May 2, 2022 9:49:37 am
Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated parts of Vidarbha till May 3. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The Odisha government has revised school timings amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state. The new timing is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and comes into effect from today. After being parched by a searing heatwave for six successive days, overcast skies and a light breeze brought much-needed relief to the people of of the state on Sunday even as temperatures were high in the western region of the state, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees in a few places and was below normal in several towns, according to the Met office.

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated parts of Vidarbha till May 3 and of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan till May 2. Isolated light rainfall with duststorm or thunderstorm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days.

Live Blog

09:04 (IST)02 May 2022
Heat prevails in parts of Haryana, Punjab

Hot weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius. Narnaul was the hottest place in Haryana at a high of 45 degrees Celsius. In Punjab,the hottest place was Bathinda with a maximum temperature 43.6 degrees Celsius. According to news agency PTI, a brief respite from the intense heat in the two states during May 2 and 3 as most parts of the region are likely to witness strong surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph.

09:03 (IST)02 May 2022
Odisha govt revises school timings amid heatwave

The Odisha government has revised school timings amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state. The new timing is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and comes into effect from today. After being parched by a searing heatwave for six successive days, overcast skies and a light breeze brought much-needed relief to the people of of the state on Sunday even as temperatures were high in the western region of the state, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees in a few places and was below normal in several towns, according to the Met office.

Large parts of India have been recording higher than normal temperatures since the last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, typical for this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.

The IMD said the intense heat could lead to "moderate" health concerns for the vulnerable sections such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases. "Hence people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and light-coloured cotton clothes and cover their heads with a hat or an umbrella," it said.

There is an increased likelihood of symptoms of heat illness in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work, an IMD advisory read.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Vidarbha in Maharashtra and west Rajasthan have consistently reported maximum temperatures in the range of 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius for the past two months.

According to an analysis by green thinktank Centre for Science and Environment, the early heatwaves that began on March 11 have impacted 15 Indian states and union territories (as of April 24).

India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.

(With PTI Inputs)

