Weather Live Updates: Heat prevails in parts of Haryana, Punjab; Odisha govt revises school timings amid heatwave

Weather Live Updates: Hot weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius. Narnaul was the hottest place in Haryana at a high of 45 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, the hottest place was Bathinda with a maximum temperature 43.6 degrees Celsius. According to news agency PTI, a brief respite from the intense heat in the two states during May 2 and 3 is expected as most parts of the region are likely to witness strong surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph.
The Odisha government has revised school timings amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state. The new timing is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and comes into effect from today. After being parched by a searing heatwave for six successive days, overcast skies and a light breeze brought much-needed relief to the people of of the state on Sunday even as temperatures were high in the western region of the state, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees in a few places and was below normal in several towns, according to the Met office.
Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated parts of Vidarbha till May 3 and of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan till May 2. Isolated light rainfall with duststorm or thunderstorm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days.
