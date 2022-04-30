scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Weather Live Updates: Mercury crosses 46°C mark in many parts of India; heatwave to persist till May 2

Weather Live Updates: Orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Vidarbha

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 8:09:27 am
India heat waves, heat wave in india, heat wave in delhi, heat wave in mumbai Maharashtra heatwave, Rajasthan heatwave, India heatwave, heatwave conditions, IMD, indian expressDuring the present heatwave spell, Maharashtra reported the country’s highest maximum temperatures on four out of the past eight days. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A torrid heatwave sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of the country on Friday, with Banda in east Uttar Pradesh logging a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April, besides many other places also registering all-time high temperatures for the month, according to news agency PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heatwave spell will persist over northwest and central India till May 2 and over east India till April 30.

An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for Saturday.

Delhi’s Sports Complex observatory on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius for the second day on the trot. It is the highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years in the city. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Live Blog

Weather Live Updates: On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years; the national capital, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana may witness light rainfall and thunderstorm between May 2 and May 4

"A rise of about two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature (is) very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next two days," the IMD said. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Large parts of India have been recording higher than normal temperatures since the last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, typical for this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.

The IMD said the intense heat could lead to "moderate" health concerns for the vulnerable sections such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases. "Hence people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and light-coloured cotton clothes and cover their heads with a hat or an umbrella," it said.

There is an increased likelihood of symptoms of heat illness in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work, an IMD advisory read.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Vidarbha in Maharashtra and west Rajasthan have consistently reported maximum temperatures in the range of 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius for the past two months.

According to an analysis by green thinktank Centre for Science and Environment, the early heatwaves that began on March 11 have impacted 15 Indian states and union territories (as of April 24).

India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.

(With PTI Inputs)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.