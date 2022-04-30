Weather Live Updates: Mercury crosses 46°C mark in many parts of India; heatwave to persist till May 2

A torrid heatwave sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of the country on Friday, with Banda in east Uttar Pradesh logging a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April, besides many other places also registering all-time high temperatures for the month, according to news agency PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heatwave spell will persist over northwest and central India till May 2 and over east India till April 30.
An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for Saturday.
Delhi’s Sports Complex observatory on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius for the second day on the trot. It is the highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years in the city. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.