India weather highlights: Dust storm in capital claims one life, several injured

At least one person was killed and 13 injured in the dust storm that hit the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. An 18-year-old from Gokal Puri area, identified as Sohail, was killed after one of the walls of his house collapsed on him, reported news agency PTI. Among the 13 injured are four members of his family. The police received nearly 60 calls related to fallen trees, electricity polls and wall collapses across the region.
A powerful dust storm accompanied with rain and squall hit Delhi-NCR this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country over the next four days. According to the agency’s alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storms are also very likely in isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicted high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.
Wednesday’s storm comes days after the heavy winds and rain killed over 75 people across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill.
In a weather-warning issued IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Tamil Nadu, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. The warning further states that isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are very likely to be hit by a thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph). The warning is valid upto 0830 hours on Thursday.
1. Avoid outdoors2. Don't take shelter near trees3. Stay away from electrical equipment. Unplug them all, if possible4. Don't use metallic objects5. Don't rest on concrete floors6. Avoid using running water7. Stay off verandas, balcony or terrace
Express photos by Manoj Kumar
In Delhi, the squall and heavy winds brought a respite from the high temperatures. Incidents of power cuts, fallen tress, fallen poles were reported from few parts of the national capital.
