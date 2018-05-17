India weather highlights: Dust storm in capital claims one life, several injured

Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File) Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

At least one person was killed and 13 injured in the dust storm that hit the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. An 18-year-old from Gokal Puri area, identified as Sohail, was killed after one of the walls of his house collapsed on him, reported news agency PTI. Among the 13 injured are four members of his family. The police received nearly 60 calls related to fallen trees, electricity polls and wall collapses across the region.

A powerful dust storm accompanied with rain and squall hit Delhi-NCR this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country over the next four days. According to the agency’s alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storms are also very likely in isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicted high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.

Wednesday’s storm comes days after the heavy winds and rain killed over 75 people across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill.