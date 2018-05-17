India weather highlights: Dust storm in capital claims one life, several injured

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Delhi weather: One person was killed and several injured in the dust storm that hit the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday. The storm has uprooted many trees, electricity polls and caused walls to collapse across the region.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 2:45:31 pm
Thunderstorm alert LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm hits Delhi, IMD predicts heavy rain across India Rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

At least one person was killed and 13 injured in the dust storm that hit the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. An 18-year-old from Gokal Puri area, identified as Sohail, was killed after one of the walls of his house collapsed on him, reported news agency PTI. Among the 13 injured are four members of his family. The police received nearly 60 calls related to fallen trees, electricity polls and wall collapses across the region.

A powerful dust storm accompanied with rain and squall hit Delhi-NCR this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country over the next four days. According to the agency’s alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storms are also very likely in isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicted high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.

Wednesday’s storm comes days after the heavy winds and rain killed over 75 people across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill.

Live Blog

IMD had predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala; Check the status of Delhi-NCR weather

16:39 (IST) 16 May 2018
Thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in next 14-15 hours

In a weather-warning issued IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Tamil Nadu, coastal & south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. The warning further states that isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are very likely to be hit by a thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph). The warning is valid upto 0830 hours on Thursday.

14:06 (IST) 16 May 2018
In pictures: Dust storm hits Delhi NCR

Our photojournalists have clicked pictures of the massive dust storm that hit Delhi-NCR last night. Click here to see our photo gallery.

13:36 (IST) 16 May 2018
Things to avoid during storm

1. Avoid outdoors2. Don't take shelter near trees3. Stay away from electrical equipment. Unplug them all, if possible4. Don't use metallic objects5. Don't rest on concrete floors6. Avoid using running water7. Stay off verandas, balcony or terrace

12:39 (IST) 16 May 2018
One killed in Delhi dust storm

The dust storm has claimed the life of an 18-year-old from Gokal Puri area, identified as Sohail, who was killed after one of the walls of his house collapsed on him, reported news agency PTI. At least 13 others were injured in the dust storm min Delhi-NCR last night, including four members of the victims' family.

11:55 (IST) 16 May 2018
Rain likely to lash parts of West Bengal
11:07 (IST) 16 May 2018
Havoc caused in Gurugram last night

Express photos by Manoj Kumar

09:13 (IST) 16 May 2018
Strong winds knock out trees in Delhi-NCR

In Delhi, the squall and heavy winds brought a respite from the high temperatures. Incidents of power cuts, fallen tress, fallen poles were reported from few parts of the national capital.

08:40 (IST) 16 May 2018
Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning
08:36 (IST) 16 May 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Wednesday's storm in Delhi came days after the heavy rains killed over 75 in different parts of India. The IMD has issued thunderstorm alert in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north-east region for the next four days. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert across parts of India for the next four days (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall in the next few days. "Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the IMD in an advisory said.

