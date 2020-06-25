India voices support for halt to hostilities in Libya

Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces are seen in Al-Swani area in Tripoli, Libya (Reuters) Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces are seen in Al-Swani area in Tripoli, Libya (Reuters)

India on Wednesday said the “continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern”, and that it supports “efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “The continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern. We support efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya.”

“We acknowledge the recent international efforts in this direction, including the Berlin International Conference held on 19 January 2020 and the Cairo Declaration of 6 June 2020, and hope that these initiatives will promote the peaceful resolution of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people, while preserving Libya’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” he said.

Libya is witnessing tension between warring parties and their foreign backers, and regional tensions threaten a new escalation in the oil-rich country’s years-long conflict.

