India to virtually host Voice of Global South summit, 120 countries to be invited

In a new and unique initiative, India will host a special virtual summit, the Voice of Global South summit, on January 12 and 13, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Friday.

“The ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ under the theme ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’ envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. More than 120 countries are being invited to participate in this Summit,” Kwatra said.

Global South refers to the developing and the less-developed countries of the world.

“The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas and is underpinned by India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Further, the MEA said that India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G20.

This is in line with the Prime Minister’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners but also our fellow-travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard, Kwatra said.

The MEA said that the summit envisages ten sessions, four sessions on January 12 and six sessions on January 13. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders or ministers from 10-20 countries.

The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the head of state or government level and hosted by the Prime Minister. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ session is ‘Voice of Global South – for Human-Centric Development’ and that of the Concluding Leaders’ session is ‘Unity of Voice -Unity of Purpose’.

In addition, there would be eight ministerial sessions on the following themes:

• Finance Ministers’ session on ‘Financing People-Centric Development’

• Environment Ministers’ session on ‘Balancing Growth with Environment Friendly Lifestyles (LiFE)’

• Foreign Ministers’ session on ‘Priorities of the Global South – Ensuring a Conducive Environment’

• Energy Ministers’ session on ‘Energy Security and Development – Roadmap to Prosperity’

• Health Ministers’ session on ‘Cooperation to Build Resilient Healthcare Systems’

• Education Ministers session on ‘Human Resource Development and Capacity Building’

• Commerce and Trade Ministers’ session on ‘Developing Synergies in the Global South – Trade, Technology, Tourism and Resources’

• Foreign Ministers’ session on ‘G-20: Suggestions for India’s Presidency’

Kwatra said, “India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world. We have been strongly articulating the interest and concerns of our partners in the global south in all international fora and mechanisms.”