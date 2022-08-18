scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

India, Vietnam wrap up joint military exercise

The Indian Army said it was for the time that the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) undertook a field training exercise with a foreign army.

The exercise had commenced on August 1 and was focused on deployment of Army Engineer and Medical teams in UN Peacekeeping operations.(Twitter/@adgpi)

A nearly three-week military exercise carried jointly by the armies of India and Vietnam concluded in Chandimandir Thursday.

The Indian Army said it was for the time that the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) undertook a field training exercise with a foreign army. “The fact that Vietnam chose India for this honour, speaks volumes about the value the two countries place on their mutual relationship,” the Army said in a statement on the conclusion of VINBAX 2022.

The exercise had commenced on August 1 and was focused on deployment of Army Engineer and Medical teams in UN Peacekeeping operations. Over a period of three weeks, the soldiers of the two armies rubbed shoulders with each other learning from each other and sharing best practices.

Vietnam has deployed a contingent in UN peacekeeping operations for the first time in South Sudan while India has a long and rich tradition of contributing to UN peacekeeping missions.

“The contingents from the two countries underwent theory classes followed by practical exercises to validate the learning. The final validation exercise nicknamed ‘Men in Blue’ was built around the setting up of a base in a remote African location faced with myriad challenges,” the Army said.

The next edition of VINBAX will be hosted in Vietnam in 2023. (Twitter/@adgpi)

Relations between India and Vietnam were elevated to the level of ‘strategic partnership’ during the visit of Vietnam’s then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007. In 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’.

Vietnam, an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region.

India has oil exploration projects in the Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea. India and Vietnam are boosting their maritime security cooperation in the last few years to protect common interests.

The closing ceremony was attended by Pham Sanh Chau, the Ambassador of Vietnam to India, and a high-level observer delegation of VPA that had flown down especially for the purpose. On the Indian side Lt Gen Nav Kumar Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command presided over the event which was hosted by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC 2 Corps.

The next edition of VINBAX will be hosted in Vietnam in 2023.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:50:36 pm
