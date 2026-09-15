India, Vietnam agree to deepen defence ties, co-produce military equipment

WITH AN eye on China’s assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, India and Vietnam agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation, including thorough co-production of Indian defence equipment, after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met visiting Foreign Minister of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung on Monday.

Jaishankar, who co-chaired the 19th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation with the Vietnamese minister, said: “Vietnam for us is a key partner in India’s Act East Policy, in our Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) in outlook of the Indo-Pacific. Vietnam is equally an important partner in the framework of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).”

Defence and security cooperation is among the central pillars of the enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam.

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Bilateral defence engagement has also diversified to wider military-to-military dialogue and capacity building and training among all arms of the forces. In July 2023, India gifted an indigenously built missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam. Earlier, 12 high-speed guard boats, built by Indian manufacturer Larsen & Toubro under a bilateral line of credit of USD 100 million, were handed over to Vietnam in June 2022. Two more Lines of Credit of USD 120 million and USD 180 million have been signed between the Exim Bank of India and the Finance Ministry of Vietnam in July 2024, and are being undertaken currently.

According to the official statement on the bilateral talks: “They (India, Vietnam) identified the way forward on deepening ongoing defence and security collaboration, including through co-production of Indian defence items; expanding trade, investments and mutually beneficial supply chains; market access for Indian marine and agricultural products and pharmaceuticals; financial, port and air connectivity; opportunities in nuclear energy and space sector; heritage conservation; cooperation in standards for seafarers; capacity building and people-to-people ties.”

The two ministers noted that discussions between the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the President of Vietnam, To Lam, and PM Modi, including during the former’s State Visit to India in May 2026, provided “renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship”.

Jaishankar said, “I am very glad to note that our bilateral ties have progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, which was held three years ago. We have had two important State Visits from Vietnam in the meanwhile, most notably, the State Visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to India. And during this visit, our leaders elevated their relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is noteworthy that Vietnam is the first country in the region with which we have bilateral ties at that level.”

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It said that in a “productive and outcome-oriented discussion”, the two ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The MEA said it appreciated the growing popularity of Yoga in Vietnam. They also agreed to observe next year as the Year of India-Vietnam Friendship to mark 55 years of diplomatic ties. They welcomed Vietnam’s engagement under India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiatives (IPOI), it said.

“The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination in regional and multilateral fora,” the MEA said.

The ministers expressed satisfaction at upward and growing trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to convene the next Joint Commission Meeting on a mutually convenient date.

According to the MEA, “Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy. Rooted in deep civilisational linkages, the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across established and new areas of cooperation.”