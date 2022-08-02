Your Daily Wrap: India wins historic gold in Lawn Bowls at CWG 2022, US kills Al Qaeda chief Zawahiri; and more

A US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri — one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks — at an urban safe house in Afghanistan, the White House said on Monday night. Al-Zawahiri had been on the radar of intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies for the last two decades. He had also mentioned India on several occasions from 2001 onward. On two occasions — in 2014 and 2022 — he released major videos that were focussed entirely on India. These Indian-centric videos were among al-Zawahiri’s most important messages to his followers and contained important anouncements about his vision for jihad in the subcontinent. His killing is important for the global war on terror, as also for India. A look at the reasons for this.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has been a constant in the Union Territory’s security apparatus since the time before the revocation of the former state’s special status. Three years since Article 370 was repealed, the police officer speaks to The Indian Express’ Naveed Iqbal about the security landscape in J&K, including the challenge of dealing with “faceless modules” and the role the Internet plays in terror recruitment. Read the full interview here.

A 31-year-old Nigerian national living in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox today, taking the city’s tally to three. Kerala, too, reported another monkeypox case, taking the total number of infections in the state to five. The total number of cases in India now stand at eight. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man from Kerala who took a flight back home from the UAE after testing positive for monkeypox died on Saturday with encephalitis (swelling of the brain). The Centre has reached out to the UAE authorities to determine how he was able to board the flight despite testing positive for the viral infection. In a case such as this, who is at risk of contracting the disease and how can it be prevented? Read here.

The Indian women lawn bowls team today bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, pulling the sport from obscurity to limelight with its inspiring show. Follow our live coverage on CWG 2022 here.

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the US. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

Political Pulse

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of seven new districts in the state, taking the total number of districts to 30, up from the existing 23. Announcing her cabinet’s latest decision, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was aimed to streamline and decentralise administrative operations.However, there seems to be a significant political rationale behind Banerjee’s move. Atri Mitra reports.

From the Urdu Press: Flagging the usual cycle of disruptions and washout amid the government-Opposition bad blood that has broadly marked the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Urdu press castigated the suspension of a slew of the Opposition MPs from the two Houses last week. They also expressed outrage over Karnataka government’s public declaration seeking the adoption of the “Yogi model” and bulldozer politics for governance in the state, calling it “open threats to minorities” . A look at the pages of Inquilab, Siasat, Roznama Rashtriya Sahara, and Urdu Times.

Express Explained

India’s biggest ever spectrum auction ended Monday, with bids upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh crore coming in after seven days of bidding spread over 40 rounds. Reliance Jio emerged as the largest spender in the 5G spectrum auction, acquiring almost half of all the airwaves sold for more than Rs 88,000 crore, and was also the only one (among four applicants) to have acquired spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band. How much spectrum was bought by the applicants? How did Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Group bid? What’s next? Soumyarendra Barik answers these questions in this Express Explained.

After experiencing poor rainfall in June and July, almost three-fourth of Kerala is experiencing heavy showers this month, with several areas on the brink of flooding. The state government Tuesdaytoday sounded a red alert in eight out of 14 districts for the next three days. Why is Kerala witnessing heavy rainfall? What is the forecast for the coming few days? Read here.