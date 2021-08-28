Congratulations India, says WHO chief scientist as country crosses vaccination milestones

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday congratulated India for vaccinating over half of its adult population and crossing the 620 million mark in its nationwide inoculation drive.

“India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn – > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!” Swaminathan tweeted.

India on Friday administered a record 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in a single day, a feat that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called “momentous”.

“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a succes,” PM Modi wrote.

Several others joined Swaminathan in congratulating the country. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in a tweet, lauded the “collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers” and health care workers who made this possible.

Meanwhile, India reported 46,759 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. With this, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload rose to 3.26 crore (3,26,49,947), while the death toll increased to 4.37 lakh (4,37,370).