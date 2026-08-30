Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev talk uranium supply, set $5 billion trade target

India and Uzbekistan decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, discussed establishing a framework for long-term supply of uranium, and set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion by 2030.

These were the key takeaways after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday for bilateral talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Uzbekistan relations.

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“The talks focussed on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, innovation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI and education, among others. They set a target of $5 billion of bilateral trade by 2030,” Jaiswal said in a statement.