India, Uzbekistan sign 9 pacts, vow to fight terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a virtual conference Friday. (PTI)

India and Uzbekistan on Friday signed nine agreements to further broadbase cooperation in several areas and vowed to combat the threat of terrorism by “destroying” terrorist safe-havens, networks and funding channels.

At a virtual summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev deliberated on expanding bilateral ties, and agreed to step up efforts for early conclusion of a bilateral investment treaty.

In opening remarks, Modi said the peace process in Afghanistan must preserve the achievements of the past two decades. “We agree that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan requires a process that itself is led, owned and controlled by Afghanistan,” he said.

During the talks, Modi and Mirziyoyev strongly condemned terrorism and reaffirmed determination of their countries to combat it by “destroying” safe-havens, networks, infrastructure and funding channels, said a joint statement.

Holding that the current level of bilateral trade does not reflect the true potential, the two leaders instructed officials concerned to fast-track the conclusion of an ongoing joint feasibility study that will pave the way for commencement of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement, it said.

The agreements signed are aimed at expanding cooperation in a range of areas, including new and renewable energy, digital technologies, cyber security and sharing of information. The statement said the Indian side confirmed approval of $448 million of Line of Credit for four development projects in Uzbekistan.

