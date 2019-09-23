India, US working together to protect Indian-Americans from radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump stated Sunday that the two largest democracies in the world are coordinating to secure the Indian Americans from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Trump, at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, also underlined the issue of border security and said that the issue concerns both the countries.

Advertising

Talking about the potential defence deals between India and the US, President Trump announced that soon several defence deals would be signed between the two countries with the objective of bolstering the security relationship.

Trump asserted that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever and India has never had a better friend in the White House before. “We are grounded in the commitment to democracy,” he said. Trump also praised PM Modi’s leadership and said that the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India under his rule.

Taking New Delhi’s ties with the US to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed US President Donald Trump for a second term saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston.

Advertising

Further praising Trump for his contributions across the globe, Modi said, “His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics.”

“From CEO to commander in chief, from boardrooms to oval office, from studio to global stage. It is my honour and privilege to welcome here at this magnificent gathering,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)