India Inc celebrates as New Delhi breaks tariff deadlock with Washington

The trade industry heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as India broke the tariff deadlock with the US, bagging a tariff slab of 18%. This was a major rollback of the tariffs by US President Donald Trump, who had hiked the tariffs to 25% and an additional 25% “penalty” tax on certain exports from India for buying oil from Russia.

Reacting to the development, TVS Motor Company chairman Sudarshan Venu said his firm backed the India-US trade deal. “The reduction in the US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18% is a positive step that improves export competitiveness and reinforces confidence in long-term bilateral economic ties, furthering PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Equally important is the intent on both sides to progressively lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers, which can deepen supply-chain integration, enable faster technology collaboration, and attract investment into advanced manufacturing.”