‘Strong comparative advantage’ for India after US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday sensitive sectors of the Indian economy will be protected as part of the trade deal with the United States, and that there will be a strong comparative advantage to the country as a whole after the pact.

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week said the two countries are weeks from signing the deal; in India for a brief visit, he said 99 per cent of the work is done.

“The US free trade deal is sometimes sought to be politicised by a few elements. I don’t even know if they deserve any comment, because that’s probably a lack of understanding or knowledge. The details are not yet fully out, so I don’t know what they are criticising,” Goyal said at an Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) conference.