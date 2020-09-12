India, US to Pak: Act against terror, ensure justice for 26/11, Pathankot

These issues figured in the 17th meeting of the US-India Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism and the third session of the Designations Dialogue held virtually on September 9-10, said a joint statement.

India and the US have called on Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained and irreversible action” to ensure that Pakistan’s territory is not used for terror attacks and to speedily bring to justice the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot attacks.

The two countries also underscored the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including Al-Qaida, Islamic State, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

These issues figured in the 17th meeting of the US-India Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism and the third session of the Designations Dialogue held virtually on September 9-10, said a joint statement. Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter-terrorism in External Affairs Ministry, and Nathan A Sales, the US State Department coordinator for counter-terrorism, led the two delegations.

“The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot,” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd