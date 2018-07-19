India, US to enhance cooperation in aviation security, counter-terror

Both sides have agreed to work out the modalities to address the issues. Both sides have agreed to work out the modalities to address the issues.

India and the United States on Wednesday resolved to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas, including counter-terrorism, immigration and aviation security, at the Homeland Security Dialogue. The talks focused on issues relating to security cooperation, customs and immigration, aviation security, capacity building, an official statement said.

The two countries are in the process of firming up a list of terror fugitives and have agreed on the names of individuals for the global entry programme (GEP) under the Homeland Security Presidential Directive-6 (HSPD-6) Agreement. The HSPD-6 pact allows sharing of terror-related information, while the GEP exempts prominent citizens from immigration checks.

A Home Ministry official said cooperation in matters related to counter-terror initiatives and intelligence sharing were part of the dialogue. Both sides have agreed to work out the modalities to address the issues.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Rajni Sekhri Sibal, while the US side was led by James McCament, Deputy Under Secretary, Department of Homeland Security.

There have been several rounds of discussions between the interlocutors of the two countries in the past two year and both sides have narrowed down their differences on several key issues on sharing of data on militants. The US has already finalised such agreements with 30 countries.

