India-US security ties on upward trajectory, says US Commander

The relationship between India and the US on the security front has seen a “steeply upward trajectory”, driven by exigencies arising from greater security threats and a changing technology environment, a top US military officer said on Sunday. During a brief interaction with a select group of reporters, Admiral Samuel J Paparo Jr, Commander of […]

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST
India-US security ties on upward trajectory, says US CommanderAdmiral Samuel J Paparo Jr
The relationship between India and the US on the security front has seen a “steeply upward trajectory”, driven by exigencies arising from greater security threats and a changing technology environment, a top US military officer said on Sunday.

During a brief interaction with a select group of reporters, Admiral Samuel J Paparo Jr, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, also commended the tactical execution and restraint shown by India during Operation Sindoor.

“We applaud the restraint that was exhibited, and we hope to work together to see that such a terrible event it preceded (Pahalgam terror attack) doesn’t happen again. And you know, I think all peace-loving nations are concerned when we see operations of this kind,” he said.

He also underlined the need for constant vigil and readiness so that when the unforgiving hour comes, the importance of maintaining a strong deterrent posture is evident.

Citing the various agreements signed between the two countries, including for the procurement of Apache helicopters, GE-414 jet engines, P8I aircraft, MH60 Romeo helicopters, he said India and US have increasingly cooperated in these areas, aside from various military exercises such as Tiger Triumph, Malabar, Yudh Abhyas and Cope India.

“And we think our partnerships have an exponential effect on deterrence, because it demonstrates a unity of purpose among us to maintain the peace and a peace through strength.…I think as our policy leaders are managing the relationships, it’s the duty of our military leaders to keep a close eye on capability and to be ready to contest that capability at any moment,” he said.

He also commended India as a great net contributor to the security of the Indian Ocean region, adding that maritime domain awareness, and specifically undersea domain awareness, are important points of cooperation, aside from various maritime-based exercises that both sides had conducted.

“…We’re always looking for other means of cooperation, both from an exercise standpoint, information sharing, and then finally, the physical capability in our platforms,” he said.

Speaking about lessons from Operation Sindoor, he said, “… Complex long range weapons have complex long range kill chains… meaning this combination of sensors, communication, propulsion, warheads, seekers, and in the 21st Century, geography is no longer a commodity.”

“…Given the commoditisation in space… the 21st Century will be won by those actors who master the information environment, and that is space, counter space, electronic warfare, low observability and other technologies,” he added.

“So, I think, the lesson is that many of the technologies have been commoditised, and states are in constant cycles of overmatch. And we must heed those lessons very closely,” he said.

On potential areas of defence cooperation in future, he said undersea domain awareness is a key focus for maritime cooperation, to have capability to see and sense undersea.

On India’s possible plans to procure a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, he said, “We view that as being purely a sovereign matter as India addresses its air superiority challenges. And you know, we will, we treasure the partnership among us. India will make its choices, and we will respect those choices.”

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

