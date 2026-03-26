India, US review priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment

India has significantly enhanced defence cooperation with the US over the last few years. Both sides had continued to maintain strong military ties despite months of tensions over tariffs.

India and the US on Wednesday jointly reviewed various ongoing initiatives, identified priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, while reaffirming their commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits and strategic exchanges, the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

It said that the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting was held in New Delhi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby co-chaired the talks.

“Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives, identified priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, and reaffirmed commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits and strategic exchanges,” the post stated.