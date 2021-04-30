scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

India-US relationship intensified in first 100 days of Biden administration: US State Dept official

Biden himself had an opportunity to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has engaged with his counterpart, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, several times as well, a State Department official said.

By: PTI | Washington |
April 30, 2021 1:03:16 pm
PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (File photo)

The relationship between India and the United States has intensified in the first 100 days of the Biden administration, a State Department official said here.

The engagement between the two countries during this period reflects a global comprehensive partnership, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, asserting that there has been a concerted focus on India over these 100 days.

“There’s been a concerted focus on India over the past 100 days. President Biden, of course, did make mention of India in his (State of the Union) address last night, and I think you can look at that deep partnership and commitment to partnership through any number of lenses,” Price said at his daily news conference.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Biden himself had an opportunity to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has engaged with his counterpart, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, several times as well, he said.

Also Read |First shipment of Covid-19 relief aid from the US arrives in Delhi
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

There have been several high-level delegations. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry was in India not all that long ago. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in India to discuss elements of India-US security cooperation, Price said.

“We have engaged with India in a multilateral context as well through the Quad, both at the ministerial level and, for the first time ever, at the leader level,” he said.

“I have mentioned our climate cooperation, but also our health cooperation, and this was something that predates the pandemic but has intensified with the onset of the pandemic and even further with the uptick in cases that we have seen in India in recent days,” Price said.

“So, I think it is this engagement that reflects our global comprehensive partnership,” he said in response to a question.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement
x