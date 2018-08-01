India welcomes US decision to designate three Pakistanis linked to LeT as global terrorists India welcomes US decision to designate three Pakistanis linked to LeT as global terrorists

India has welcomed the United States government’s decision to label three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

“The announcement vindicates India’s consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals, including LeT and its front, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation [FIF], continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan, and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia,” the MEA said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the US Departments of State and Treasury designated three Pakistanis linked to the LeT, the outfit responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack, as global terrorists to shut down the militant group’s financial network and curtail its ability to raise funds to carry out violent terrorist attacks.

LeT commander Abdul Rehman al-Dakhil was named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the Department of State. Separately, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action to disrupt the LeT’s fundraising and support networks by designating two of the group’s financial facilitators, Hameed ul Hassan and Abdul Jabbar, as SDGTs.

Dakhil, a longtime member of the US designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation and LeT, was an operational leader for LeT’s attacks in India between 1997 and 2001. In 2004, Dakhil was captured in Iraq by British forces, then held in US custody in Iraq and Afghanistan until his transfer to Pakistan in 2014.

After his release from Pakistani custody, Dakhil returned to work for the LeT. In 2016, Dakhil was the LeT divisional commander for the Jammu region. As of early 2018, Dakhil remained a senior commander in the LeT.

The designation seek to deny Dakhil the resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks, the State Department said in a statement.

