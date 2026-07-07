India renews US lobbying contract with Trump aide Jason Miller’s firm

Jason Miller was among those who walked the red carpet at the recent reception hosted by the US Embassy for visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi. (Photo credit: X/@JasonMiller)

The Indian government has extended its lobbying contract in the United States with SHW Partners LLC, led by President Donald Trump’s close aide Jason Miller, for another year, according to filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The renewed contract, signed by the Indian Embassy in Washington, involves a monthly payout of $150,000 (Rs 1.43 crore) and will run until April 23, 2027.

The scope of work includes “strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and other relevant stakeholders,” as per the documents.

As Trump took office early last year, the Indian Embassy in Washington hired two major lobbying firms, helmed by those considered part of the President’s inner circle. In April 2025, SHW Partners LLC was signed on for $1.8 million (Rs 17 crore) annually. The firm is led by Miller, Trump’s chief spokesperson during the 2016 campaign and his subsequent presidential transition.