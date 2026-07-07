India renews US lobbying contract with Trump aide Jason Miller’s firm

3 min readNew DelhiJul 7, 2026 01:29 PM IST
The Indian government has extended its lobbying contract in the United States with SHW Partners LLC, led by President Donald Trump’s close aide Jason Miller, for another year, according to filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The renewed contract, signed by the Indian Embassy in Washington, involves a monthly payout of $150,000 (Rs 1.43 crore) and will run until April 23, 2027.
The scope of work includes “strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and other relevant stakeholders,” as per the documents.
As Trump took office early last year, the Indian Embassy in Washington hired two major lobbying firms, helmed by those considered part of the President’s inner circle. In April 2025, SHW Partners LLC was signed on for $1.8 million (Rs 17 crore) annually. The firm is led by Miller, Trump’s chief spokesperson during the 2016 campaign and his subsequent presidential transition.
In fact, Miller, who frequently acts as a bridge to Trump’s inner circle during major diplomatic engagements, made his first public appearance in India this week. He was among those walking the red carpet at the reception hosted by the US Embassy for visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi.
As per the American Embassy, Miller was here as a private citizen to meet his friend Sergio Gor. “Miller is visiting India as a private citizen to join the America 250 celebration and to visit his longtime friend, Ambassador Gor,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in response to a query by The Indian Express.
Miller considered India’s person in Washington
It is believed that Miller has leveraged his longstanding ties with Trump to set up meetings and facilitate policy discussions on behalf of Indian diplomats. In September last year, against the backdrop of tensions in ties between India and the US over Washington’s policy on trade and tariffs, Miller met the US President and a few officials of his administration.
Even as there was no public announcement about the agenda of the Trump-Miller meeting, days later, President Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the India-US relationship as “special” and said they would always be “friends”.
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Along with Ambassador Gor, who has a direct line to President Trump, Miller is considered India’s person in Washington, D.C. as his longstanding association with Trump could shape how effectively he navigates Washington’s power corridors for India.
Trump and Miller’s involvement dates back to 2011, when Trump was considering a presidential run in 2012. In the 2016 campaign, Miller formally joined as a senior communications adviser.
Following Trump’s victory in 2016, Miller became the chief spokesperson for the presidential transition team. In Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, Miller returned as a senior adviser. He was also a vital part of Trump’s 2024 campaign.