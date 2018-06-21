India, US likely to hold ‘2-by-2 Dialogue’ on July 6, focus on strengthening defense and strategic relations

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Union Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis will likely host External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington D.C. for the inaugural US-India ‘2-by-2 Dialogue’ on July 6, reported ANI.

The bilateral meeting between the two countries will focus on strengthening security, defense and strategic cooperation to face global challenges together.

The ‘2-by-2’ ministerial dialogue was announced in August 2017 in a White House readout of a telephone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, the ‘2-by-2 dialogue’ had been postponed due to uncertainty over the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump’s new Secretary of State. Pompeo was later confirmed as Secretary of State in April.

In April this year, India had declined an offer from the US for talks between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis in lieu of the ‘2-by-2’ dialogue between India’s foreign and defence ministers and US secretaries of state and defence. As reported by The Indian Express in April 2018, official sources had said that the offer of a formal meeting between Sitharaman and Mattis was made by Washington after the preparatory talks between the Indian and US delegations in March this year.

The dialogue is seen as a vehicle to elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries.

