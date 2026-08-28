Confirmed: India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles

Buying the Javelin missile systems has been a long-pending discussion.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readUpdated: Aug 28, 2026 03:11 PM IST
India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles: Javelin is a single man-portable fire-and-forget medium-range antitank weapon system designed to defeat all known and projected threat armor.Javelin is a single man-portable fire-and-forget medium-range antitank weapon system designed to defeat all known and projected threat armor. (Credits: Lockheed Martin)
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India has finalised a deal to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States. On Friday the Indian Army signed a LoA, or a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, to buy the ordnance through the US Foreign Military Sales process.

The purchase marks another significant military procurement from the US.

Washington said it welcomed the Army’s decision and that the milestone reflected the enduring partnership between the American and Indian militaries. The deal, the US statement said, opens the door for future collaboration between the defence industries.

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US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said, ‘this agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential’.

“The agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens both defense industrial bases.”

Earlier in the day, Gor confirmed that India was on the verge of signing the deal and, in an X post, called it ‘a great step forward in the US-India defence relationship’.

“It also opens discussions on mutually beneficial co-production and additional opportunities to strengthen the defense industrial bases of both countries,” the US embassy said.

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What is the Javelin anti-tank missile

Buying the Javelin missile systems has been a long-pending discussion.

In November, the US approved a possible Foreign Military Sale of the missile system and related equipment at an estimated cost of $45.7 million.

Produced by the Javelin Joint Venture – a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin, it is a single, man-portable, fire-and-forget medium-range anti-tank weapon.

Also Read | Boosting defence ties, US clears Apache, howitzer support services for India

It is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions, and is used by the US Army and the Marines.

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The Javelin also has numerous international customers – including Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

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Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
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Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

 

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