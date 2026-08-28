Confirmed: India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles

Javelin is a single man-portable fire-and-forget medium-range antitank weapon system designed to defeat all known and projected threat armor. (Credits: Lockheed Martin)

India has finalised a deal to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States. On Friday the Indian Army signed a LoA, or a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, to buy the ordnance through the US Foreign Military Sales process.

The purchase marks another significant military procurement from the US.

Washington said it welcomed the Army’s decision and that the milestone reflected the enduring partnership between the American and Indian militaries. The deal, the US statement said, opens the door for future collaboration between the defence industries.

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US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said, ‘this agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential’.