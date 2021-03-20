India important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics, says US Defence Secy after talks with Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III Saturday held delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. During their meeting, the leaders spoke about wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding military to military engagement, information sharing and cooperation in emerging areas of defence, and mutual logistics support, Singh said.

Issuing a joint statement, Singh said, “We’re determined to realise the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership.”

Singh said the two sides reviewed many bilateral, multilateral exercises and agreed to increase cooperation between the Indian and US militaries. “We reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises, and agreed to increase cooperation between the Indian military, US Indo-Pacific command, Centre Command & Africa Command. We’ve signed LEMOA, COMCASA & BECA agreements and we’ve agreed to realise their full potential,” he said.

US Defence Secretary James Austin said, “Our relationship is a stronghold of free and open Indo-Pacific region. PM Narendra Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security.”

Austin reaffirmed the US’ commitment to a forward-looking defense partnership with India and said, “India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region.”

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, James Austin visited the National War Memorial at India Gate and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Austin’s arrival in New Delhi marks the first visit by a senior official of the Biden administration which came to power in January.

Austin arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed Washington’s “strong desire” to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. He also conveyed the Biden administration’s “commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries”.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi “outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties”.

The visit comes days after the first-ever summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral grouping, the Quad. The March 12 summit was attended by Biden, Modi, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morison.

Austin’s visit to India will be part of his first international tour after taking charge as Secretary of Defense. In a statement last week, the Ministry of Defence said: “Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of the India-US strategic partnership”.

It stated that “both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”.

In his January 27 phone call to Rajnath Singh, Austin had also noted the “great strides” made in the US-India defence relationship, and had pledged to work with the Defence Minister to sustain progress.