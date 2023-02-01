Eye on China, India and US to deepen ties on defence, AI, quantum computing, space

In what is being perceived as the new frontier for cooperation with an eye on China, India and the US have decided to deepen cooperation on defence, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, high-performance computing, co-production of jet engines, semiconductor supply chains, human spaceflight, commercial space launches, telecom technologies including 6G.

These are the major takeaways from the meeting held between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan in Washington DC over the past two days. The two NSAs met for the first meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), which was decided between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo.

The list of new initiatives are the following:

📌 A new bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to accelerate technological cooperation for joint development and production of jet engines, munition related technologies.

📌 The US has received an application from General Electric to jointly produce jet engines that could power jet aircraft operated and produced by India. “The US committed to expeditious review of the licence application submitted by M/s General Electric to produce jet engines in India for the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft,” the Indian statement said.

📌 Long-term research and development cooperation, with a focus on identifying maritime security and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance operational use cases.

📌 A new “Innovation Bridge” that will connect US and Indian defence startups.

📌 Collaboration on high-performance computing (HPC), including by working with US Congress to lower barriers for US exports to India of HPC technology and source code.

📌 A new Implementation Arrangement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas—including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced wireless technology.

📌 Joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism with participation from industry, academia and government to facilitate research and industry collaboration.

📌 Collaboration on resilient semiconductor supply chains; supporting the development of a semiconductor design, manufacturing and fabrication ecosystem in India.

📌 A task force organised by the US Semiconductor Industry Association in partnership with the India Electronics Semiconductor Association with participation from the Government of India Semiconductor Mission to develop a “readiness assessment” to identify near-term industry opportunities and facilitate longer-term strategic development of complementary semiconductor ecosystems.

📌 Cooperation on human spaceflight, including by establishing exchanges that will include advanced training for an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) or Department of Space Astronauts at NASA Johnson Space Center.

📌 New STEM talent exchanges by expanding the Professional Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program (PESEP) to include space science, earth science and human spaceflight.

📌 Strengthen commercial space partnership, including through a new US Department of Commerce and Indian Department of Space-led initiative under the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group. This initiative will foster US-India commercial space engagement and enable growth and partnerships between US and Indian commercial space sectors.

📌 Advancing cooperation on research and development in 5G and 6G, facilitating deployment and adoption of Open RAN in India, and fostering global economies of scale within the sector.

📌 Launching a public-private dialogue on telecommunications and regulations.

📌 A new joint task force of the Association of American Universities and leading Indian educational institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology, which will make recommendations for research and university partnerships.

A White House statement said “the United States and India affirm that the ways in which technology is designed, developed, governed, and used should be shaped by our shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights. We are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions.”

It also said that the two countries looked forward to the next iCET meeting in New Delhi in 2023. The National Security Councils of both countries will coordinate with their respective ministries, departments and agencies to advance cooperation and engage with stakeholders to deliver on ambitious objectives ahead of the next meeting, it said.

Apart from his meeting with NSA Sullivan, Doval also met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Acting Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, key senators and industry leaders. He is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later during the visit.

During the meetings, the NSA was accompanied by Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu; principal scientific advisor Ajay Sood; G Satheesh Reddy, scientific advisor to the defence minister; ISRO chairman S Somanath; telecom secretary K Rajaraman; and officials from NSCS.