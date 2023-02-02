India, US agree to deepen tech, defence ties

IN WHAT is being perceived as the new frontier for cooperation with an eye on China, India and the US have decided to deepen cooperation on defence, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, high performance computing, co-production of jet engines, semiconductor supply chain, human spaceflight, commercial space launches and telecom, including 6G.

These are the major takeaways after the meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan in Washington DC over the last two days. The two NSAs met for the first meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), which was decided between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo.

The list of new initiatives include:

A new bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to accelerate technological cooperation for joint development and production of jet engines, munition-related technologies.

The United States has received an application from General Electric company to jointly produce jet engines that could power aircraft operated and produced by India.

Explained Logical step India and the US are key strategic partners and the cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production is a new area. As like-minded countries and trusted partners after a decade and half of the India-US nuclear deal, this is the next logical step. Now, both sides will have to work through the regulatory challenges to make it a reality.

Long-term research and development cooperation, with a focus on identifying maritime security and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (ISR) operational use cases.

A new “Innovation Bridge” that will connect US and Indian defence startups.

Collaboration on High Performance Computing (HPC), including by working with the US Congress, to lower barriers to US exports to India of HPC technology and source code.

A new Implementation Arrangement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas — including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced wireless.

A White House statement said “the US and India affirm that the ways in which technology is designed, developed, governed and used should be shaped by our shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights. We are committed to fostering an open, accessible and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values.”