Thursday, April 07, 2022
India-US 2+2 talks on April 11

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold the talks with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on April 11 in Washington.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 2:52:40 am
S. Jaishankar, rajnath singh, Anthony Blinken, India-US news, India-US relations, Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Russia-Ukraine tension, Ukraine, Ukraine Crisis,India-US ties, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed.

: India on Thursday said its 2+2 dialogue with the US next week will provide an opportunity to exchange views on important regional and global developments and how both sides can work together to address common interests and concerns.

The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security.”

