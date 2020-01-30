India urges Israel, Palestine to engage with each other

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File) Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File)

A day after US President Donald Trump announced his new “peace plan” for the Middle East, India on Wednesday asked Israel and Palestine to engage with each other, including on Trump’s proposals.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “As you are aware, India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both.”

“We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence. We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned,” he said.

Trump’s “deal of the century” allows for Israel to control a unified Jerusalem as its capital, settlements on the West Bank will not be removed and Palestine will be allowed to have a restricted state with limited sovereignty, but only after the nation fulfils several conditions.

The ‘peace plan’, which had been in the pipeline since Trump took over, was announced by Trump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed the deal as “unworthy of consideration”.

