India joins 135 nations at UN to denounce Iran’s ‘egregious’ attacks on Gulf countries

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse in the industrial area of Sharjah City following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

In a significant development, India co-sponsored a resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that condemned the “egregious” attacks by Iran against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan, and demanded the immediate cessation of all attacks by Tehran while denouncing its threats of closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-nation UNSC, currently under the presidency of the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour, none against, and abstentions by veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia.

India’s stance was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the attacks on the Gulf states being targeted by Iran, in violation of their territorial integrity and sovereignty.