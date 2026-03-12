India joins 135 nations at UN to denounce Iran’s ‘egregious’ attacks on Gulf countries

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a significant development, India co-sponsored a resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that condemned the “egregious” attacks by Iran against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan, and demanded the immediate cessation of all attacks by Tehran while denouncing its threats of closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The 15-nation UNSC, currently under the presidency of the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour, none against, and abstentions by veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia.
India’s stance was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the attacks on the Gulf states being targeted by Iran, in violation of their territorial integrity and sovereignty.
India cosponsored the Bahrain-led resolution along with 135 countries, including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen and Zambia.
The resolution reiterated its strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
It condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan and determined that such acts constitute a breach of international law and are a serious threat to international peace and security.
The resolution demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan, and that Tehran “immediately and unconditionally” cease from any provocation or threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies.
It reaffirmed that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected, particularly around critical maritime routes, and took note of the right of member states, in accordance with international law, to “defend their vessels from attacks and provocations, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms”.
The resolution condemned any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab.
The resolution further condemned that residential areas were attacked, civilian objects were targeted, and that the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings, and expressed solidarity with these countries and their people.
It called upon Iran to refrain immediately from any actions or threats in accordance with international law. It called upon Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects in armed conflict.
On the other hand, a Russian proposal failed to reach the nine votes needed to pass. The one-page text made no mention of Iran, Israel, the US or the Gulf states—all countries involved in the conflict—but simply urged military activities to cease.
