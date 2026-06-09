‘Killing civilians not counter-terrorism’: India slams Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan

Strongly condemning the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, India said these are flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty. (File Photo)

In a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, New Delhi accused Islamabad of carrying out “trade and transit terrorism” against Afghanistan and condemned its airstrikes on Afghan territory, saying that dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve those responsible, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said Pakistan’s military strikes had caused significant civilian casualties and suffering.

“Pakistan’s campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan is causing huge civilian casualties and suffering to the Afghan people,” he said, describing the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.