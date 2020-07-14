Unlock 2.0, Day 14: Yoga, naturopathy to battle coronavirus in Tamil Nadu; Railways launch post-covid coaches and more

Health Ministry on Tuesday assured that there has been a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new Covid-19 cases. Health Ministry on Tuesday assured that there has been a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new Covid-19 cases.

With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed nine lakh Tuesday. The one-lakh jump comes just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. Of the total instances of the infection, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry Tuesday assured that there has been a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new Covid-19 cases and that the total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases. It also said that the fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is rapidly coming down. On the other hand, the ICMR chief acknowledged that there may be some airborne transmission with micro-droplets (less than 5 microns in size).

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 14 of unlockdown 2.0.

Man faces police case after over 200 attend daughter’s wedding

Maharashtra Police Tuesday registered a case against a man in the Osmanabad district for allegedly inviting over 200 guests to his daughter’s wedding in violation of the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Soon after the wedding, the man and 16 others tested positive for the viral infection, news agency PTI reported.

The man, a resident of Ralesangvi village in Bhoom tehsil, had invited over 200 persons on June 29 at his daughter’s wedding ceremony . However, four days after the wedding, he and 16 others who had attended the function were found to have contracted the virus. The man has been admitted to hospital.

Police registered the case on the basis of a village panchayat official’s complaint against the man under IPC sections 188 (defying public servant’s lawfully promulgated order) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life) apart from the Disaster Management Act.

According to the state government’s rules, a maximum of 50 guests can attend a wedding.

TN govt includes yoga, naturopathy in battle against COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government has included yoga and naturopathy in addition to Siddha as the add-on for COVID-19 treatment. The government said they have found that this method improves lung health and enhances the immunity of the persons concerned.

Over 61,000 people have already benefited through yoga and naturopathy treatment and, if the need arises, this treatment facility would be widely expanded, Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said on Tuesday.

Health workers and Covid-19 patients perform Yoga at a Covid centre in New Delhi. (File photo)

“The patients were taught simple yogasanas and pranayama to improve the lung health, besides being administered aromatherapy,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said yoga and naturopathy treatment is being provided for COVID-19 patients in the government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state, by over 200 experts.

Foot-operated taps, copper coating and ionised AC air – a peek into Railways ‘Post-Covid’ coaches

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Monday took to social media to share details of newly customised “post-COVID” coaches designed by the Railways.

The coaches have been designed by the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala. The coaches have been designed by the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

“Future Ready Railway: Designed to fight coronavirus, Railways creates 1st ‘ Post-COVID Coach’ with handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification, Titanium di-oxide coating. For COVID-Free passenger journey!” Goyal said in a tweet.

The coaches rolled out from the Railway Coach Factory in Kapurthala have foot-operated water tap and soap dispensers, lavatory doors, flush valve and latches.

Giving details of the two coaches, one air-conditioned and other non-air conditioned, Railways said the use of hands to navigate washrooms and other parts has been brought down to a minimum, making them almost hands-free.

The Railways has also installed copper-coated handrails and latches.

Over 400 ‘paan’ shops sealed in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Tuesday launched a drive against ‘paan’ shops in Ahmedabad. The body sealed over 400 units for violation of norms. The move comes a day after the civic body announced imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on an outlet where customers are found spitting in the open, news agency PTI reported.

As many as 174 teams of the civic body’s solid waste management department carried out an inspection of paan shops and sealed over 400 such units where social distancing rules were not followed and customers found spitting in the open.

Shutters of several paan shops were downed by the owners themselves out of fear that their premises will be sealed by the corporation if their customers are found not following rules aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19, PTI reported.

IIT Delhi’s low-cost COVID-19 test kit’s commercial launch tomorrow

A low-cost Covid-19 test kit developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi that uses an alternative testing method will be launched Wednesday, the institute’s director said on Tuesday.

IIT Delhi, which became the first academic institution to develop a COVID-19 testing method, gave non-exclusive open licence to companies for commercialising the test, but with a price rider.

While the institute had kept a price rider of Rs 500 per kit, the company Newtech Medical Devices, which is launching the kit named ‘corosure’ on Wednesday, has not announced the price yet, news agency PTI reported.

The kit will be launched by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.

