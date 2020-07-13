Unlock 2.0, Day 13: Non-stop yagna till Bachchan family recovers and more

Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday. Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday.

India witnessed another record single-day jump of 28,701 Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing its tally to over 8.7 lakh. This was the fourth consecutive day of daily cases increasing by more than 26,000 in the country. On Sunday, the country’s active cases crossed the 3 lakh mark. With 500 new deaths in the last 24 hours, 23,174 people have succumbed to the virus in India, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

Several states reported their highest single-day spike on Sunday. Among them was Gujarat, where the tally rose by 879 to reach 41,897. West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. Several state authorities are now getting ready to reimpose lockdown for varying periods in more cities, including in Bengaluru and Pune, while there appeared to be an improvement in the situation in the national capital.

Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a “gradual surge” in the recovery of patients. It also said that there are 30 states and union territories (UTs) that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 13 of unlockdown 2.0.

Non-stop ‘yagna’ in Kolkata till Bachchan family recover from COVID-19

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan in Kolkata have organised “mahamritunjay yagna” that they said would continue till the Bollywood superstar and his family recover from Covid-19. The prayers, which have been going on round the clock since Sunday morning, were initially planned at the “temple” dedicated to Bachchan in the Bondel Gate area of the city but had to be shifted due to water logging, following incessant rains.

“We will continue the yagna till all members of the Bachchan family recover, which we know is a matter of few days,” said Sanjoy Patodia of the Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association.

A grand idol of the superstar graces the “temple”, which was built in 2001. It also has a collection of outfits, shoes and spectacles that Bachchan has used in different films.

Kolkata theatre artistes face lockdown blues

As the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown led to closure of theatre halls, with stage shows forced into a halt, actors and others associated with the industry have settled for activities such as selling fish or conducting online classes during these troubled times.

Tapan Das, who had been initiated into English theatre acting by renowned theatre personality Ananda Lal in the 90s

and had travelled across the globe with ‘Royal Shakespeare Company’, has taken to selling Hilsa in his locality in North 24 Parganas district. Meanwhile, Supriti Bhadra, a familiar face in group theatre circuit, is conducting online classes for 4-5 year olds.

Das, who had come back to his roots at Khardah in North 24 Parganas in 2006, and formed his own theatre group had his productions ‘Ghare Baire’ and ‘Khochor’ ready for being staged when “lockdown struck without any foreboding.”

Maharashtra: Latur collector rides bicycle to review norm compliance

Latur district collector G Sreekanth rode a bicycle to check if norms related to relaxations in the lockdown are being complied with and fined a shop for operating beyond deadline.

In a video of the incident, the collector can be seen taking action against the shopkeeper concerned and resuming his ride late evening. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the shopkeeper and the shop was ordered to remain shut for the next 15 days.

When asked about the incident, the collector told PTI that the incident happened when he was headed to visit a Covid-19 hospital. “I do cycling daily as an exercise, but I decided to visit the hospital riding my bicycle that day,” he said on Monday. The administration on Sunday announced that the lockdown will be reimposed in the district from July 15 to 30.

