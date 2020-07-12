Unlock 2.0, Day 12: Train transports dry chillies to Bangladesh; Gujarat minister’s son held for ‘violating lockdown’; and more

Health workers take samples for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi. Health workers take samples for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi.

India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the country’s COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674, with 551 people succumbing in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

‘Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis’ led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,42,362 as on date, it said.

“The recovery rate has improved to 62.93 per cent,” the ministry said. “As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362,” it said. There are 2,92,258 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s daily COVID-19 case count on Sunday remained below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day and with the recovery rate improving to nearly 80 per cent, authorities have for now put on hold plans to use stadiums as makeshift coronavirus care facilities. In the last 24 hours, the national capital has recorded 1,573 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,12,494 in the city, while the death toll mounted to 3,371 after 37 fatalities were reported, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

RBL Bank trains low-income women entrepreneurs, gives them order to make 70k face masks

Private lender RBL Bank on Sunday said it has repurposed one of its CSR programmes to train low-income aspiring women entrepreneurs from Maharashtra and West Bengal to manufacture 70,000 face masks. The order will provide them “meaningful work” and much-needed economic support to their families during the COVID-19 crisis, it said.

Among other CSR initiatives, the bank provided food relief to 1,500 underprivileged families in Mumbai, medical devices to a hospital, laptops and tablets to school children of low income families for e-learning, besides supporting migrant labourers, the bank said.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, we have repurposed our CSR programmes to meet the current needs, be in education area, sustainable livelihood or women empowerment,” RBL Bank Human Resources, CSR and Internal Branding Head Shanta Vallury Gandhi told PTI in an interview.

In a first, railway parcel train transports dry chillies across border to Bangladesh

The Railways has operated its first-ever special parcel train to Bangladesh, transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district to the neighbouring country.

Farmers and merchants in and around Guntur area earlier transported dry chillies by road to Bangladesh in small quantities. During the lockdown, when they could not move the commodity by road, Railway officials approached the consignors and explained the facilities to transport the produce by rail, the national carrier said.

The dry chillies were then moved in bulk to Benapole in Bangladesh by rail through a Special Parcel Express on July 10.

It also helped in reducing the cost of transportation. Sending the chillies to the neighbouring country by road cost around Rs 7,000 per tonne, while the expense for carrying the same by goods trains has come out to be Rs 4,608 per tonne.

“For the first time, the Indian Railways loaded a special parcel train beyond the country’s borders to Benapole in Bangladesh with dry chillies from Reddipalem in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh state,” the railways said in a statement.

Gujarat minister’s son, friends held for ‘violating lockdown rules’

Son of a Gujarat minister and two of his friends were arrested in Surat on Sunday for violating lockdown norms and curfew rules imposed in the city due to the surge of Covid-19 cases. The three were later released on bail.

Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani’s son, Prakash, and two of his friends — Dushyant Godhani and Sanjay Kakadia — allegedly had an altercation with a woman police constable, Sunita Yadav, on the road during curfew hours on July 9 night.

Yadav from Varachha police station was posted on a bandobast duty when the alleged incident happened around 10.35 pm near Mini Bazar in Varachha area.

A purported video and audio clips of the altercation went viral on social media, following which Surat police authorities transferred Yadav from Varachha police station to police headquarters, while ordering an inquiry into the episode.

Sources said that Yadav stopped five youths who were not wearing masks and were out on the streets during curfew hours. She purportedly snatched the keys of the car when one of the youths called up the minister’s son, who reached the spot. In the video, when asked why he stepped out during curfew hours, the man claiming to be Kanani’s son, is heard telling Yadav that he came “to help his friend”.

